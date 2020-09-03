Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
Crime

Man a ‘festival sex pest’, police say

by Frances Vinall
3rd Sep 2020 6:51 PM

A 39-year-old man is accused of being a sex pest who indecently assaulted women at Melbourne festivals and on public transport.

Muhammad Khan, of Keilor, did not appear in court on Thursday but left it to his lawyer Liliana Dubroja to represent him.

He is accused of committing a sexual offence against a 21-year-old woman at the St Kilda Festival in February 2015.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a 25-year-old woman in a tram in February 2017.

Police say he then indecently assaulted a 27-year-old woman at the Brunswick Street Festival in March 2018.

Khan will next appear in court in January.

Originally published as Man a 'festival sex pest': police

crime police sex pest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of biting cop not to return to Gladstone

        Premium Content Man accused of biting cop not to return to Gladstone

        Crime An 18-year-old facing multiple serious charges had his bail approved with strict...

        $297K BOOST: Library to get new makeover

        Premium Content $297K BOOST: Library to get new makeover

        News HERE’S what will be installed at the facility in the coming months.

        Discussions relaunched on CQ airport merger

        Premium Content Discussions relaunched on CQ airport merger

        News The plan was scrapped in 2016, but council continue to push merging operations.