Man, 80s, hospitalised after steel gate cuts arm

Paramedics are on their way to Calliope.

UPDATE 10.36AM:

A man was taken to hospital after a steel gate cut his arm at Diglum on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to Gladstone-Monto Rd at 9.28am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man reportedly in his 80s was taken to Gladstone Hospital with an injury to his arm.

INITIAL 9.48AM: Paramedics are on their way to Calliope after reports a steel gate has cut a man's arm on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to Gladstone-Monto Rd at 9.28am.

It is believed the patient is a man in his 80s.

