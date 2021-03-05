Menu
Paramedics are on their way to Calliope.
News

Man, 80s, hospitalised after steel gate cuts arm

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
5th Mar 2021 10:12 AM
UPDATE 10.36AM:

A man was taken to hospital after a steel gate cut his arm at Diglum on Friday morning. 

Paramedics were called to Gladstone-Monto Rd at 9.28am. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man reportedly in his 80s was taken to Gladstone Hospital with an injury to his arm. 

INITIAL 9.48AM: Paramedics are on their way to Calliope after reports a steel gate has cut a man's arm on Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to Gladstone-Monto Rd at 9.28am.

It is believed the patient is a man in his 80s.

More to come.

