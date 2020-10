Paramedics were called to a private address after reports a man had fallen beneath a tractor at Tannum Sands.

Paramedics were called to a private address after reports a man had fallen beneath a tractor at Tannum Sands.

EMERGENCY services were called to Tannum Sands yesterday morning after reports a man had fallen beneath a tractor.

Paramedics were called to a private residence at 10am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his 80s had fallen beneath the tractor and had sustained leg and arm injuries.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.