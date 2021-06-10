Menu
The Mermaid Waters man, 78, was found dead inside a Burleigh Heads shed. File image. Picture: Bill Hearne
News

Man, 78, found dead after being crushed by forklift

by Luke Mortimer
10th Jun 2021 11:54 AM
A MERMAID WATERS man has been found dead inside a Gold Coast shed after he was crushed by a forklift.

Initially, Queensland Police stated the 78-year-old man died in a "workplace incident" on Fremantle St at Burleigh Heads.

But Workplace Health and Safety Queensland later told the Bulletin "this incident was not work-related and so WHSQ will not be investigating".

The man was working inside the shed, but it is not considered a place of business.

The man's body was discovered by a 78-year-old woman understood to be his wife about 7.10pm on Wednesday.

Police stated the man suffered "fatal injuries" in an "incident involving a forklift".

Officers have determined there was no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Queensland Ambulance stated paramedics were called to the premises and assessed the man for "critical injuries", but he was not taken to hospital.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

