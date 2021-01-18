Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Crime

Man, 76, arrested after police find 36kg of cannabis in car

Liana Boss
17th Jan 2021 2:43 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2021 6:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man will face court on Monday after police allegedly found a commercial quantity of cannabis in his vehicle.

Police attached to the Tweed Byron Police District said they pulled the 76-year-old over for the purpose of a random breath test on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale about 2.15am on Saturday.

"During this interaction and conversations with the 76-year-old male driver, police informed him that his vehicle would be searched for any prohibited drugs," police said.

Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Police have charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

"As a result of the search, police located eight garbage bags containing 75 cryovac bags containing what police allege is cannabis in the boot of the motor vehicle."

Police will allege a total of 36kg of cannabis was seized.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

He was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and was refused bail to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

More Stories

byron bay local court byron crime cannabis northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What this indie-folk duo thought of Gladstone audience

        Premium Content What this indie-folk duo thought of Gladstone audience

        Music The Dreggs also shared information on their upcoming tour.

        20 PHOTOS: Festival of Summer Sounds

        Premium Content 20 PHOTOS: Festival of Summer Sounds

        Music The Festival of Summer Sounds rolled on and last night it was the adult’s turn to...

        MORNING REWIND: The biggest stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: The biggest stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on all the news from yesterday, January 16.

        LAST CHANCE: Vote for this CQ gem in the 2021 Hottest 100

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Vote for this CQ gem in the 2021 Hottest 100

        Music “It would be a good chance to support regional music.”