A man was taken to hospital after a sustaining a suspected snake bite in Baffle Creek on Wednesday morning.

A man was taken to hospital after a sustaining a suspected snake bite in Baffle Creek on Wednesday morning.

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital after sustaining a suspected snake bite at Baffle Creek on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were called to a private address at 2.12am.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.