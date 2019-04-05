Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
His alleged attacker, Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, was charged with attempted murder.
His alleged attacker, Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, was charged with attempted murder.
Crime

Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

Annie Perets
by
4th Apr 2019 5:25 PM | Updated: 5th Apr 2019 4:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICTIM of an alleged stabbing inside a Hervey Bay motel room died six weeks after he was attacked, a court has heard.   

The 67-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds, including to his back and neck, following an altercation on November 2 last year.   

He died mid-December last year.  

His alleged attacker, Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, was charged with attempted murder.  

On Thursday, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the 47-year-old man could face a more serious charge following the man's death.  

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll asked for an adjournment so Mr Woods' charges could be confirmed.   

The 67-year-old alleged victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following the evening altercation at the motel, located on the Esplanade in Urangan.  

Mr Woods appeared in court yesterday by a video link from custody.   

During Mr Woods' unsuccessful bail application in November, the court heard Mr Woods claimed he was acting in self-defence.   

Mr Woods' case will return to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 18.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast chronicle
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Hopes $45.5m for radiation treatment will help Gladstone

    premium_icon Hopes $45.5m for radiation treatment will help Gladstone

    Politics THE Radiation Therapy Advisory Group is hopeful part of the $45.5 million funding boost for cancer treatment options will be spent in Gladstone.

    Join in 'unlimited' fun as youth week launches off

    premium_icon Join in 'unlimited' fun as youth week launches off

    News Youth week has officially begun in Gladstone.

    'A destination with laundry': Keen ready to clean

    premium_icon 'A destination with laundry': Keen ready to clean

    Business Boyne Laudromat saved by long term resident

    Sponsorship locked in for 2019 events

    premium_icon Sponsorship locked in for 2019 events

    News Council will spend more than $100,000 in sponsorship for five events