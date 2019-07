Police were on scene at Beebo.

Police were on scene at Beebo. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2

A 65-YEAR-OLD man from the Texas area was killed in a hay bale incident on Sunday afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service headed to the scene at Beebo on the Texas-Yelarbon Rd at 3.55pm Sunday after a report a hay bale had fallen on the man.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man died at the scene.

"Police are preparing a report for the coroner," she said.

"Officers from Workplace Health and Safety will be on the scene today."