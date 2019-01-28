Menu
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on the Gore Hwy involving two trucks, Thursday, December 27, 2018. PHOTO: 7 NEWS
News

Man, 62, dies of injuries after horror December truck crash

26th Jan 2019 8:58 AM

A MILLMERRAN man, who was involved in a collision on the Gore Highway on December 27, has died from his injuries.

The traffic crash, which involved two trucks travelling south on the Gore Highway at Pampas near Toowoomba, claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy who was a passenger of one of the trucks.

The driver of the other truck, a 62-year-old Millmerran man, died yesterday afternoon at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Toowoomba Chronicle

