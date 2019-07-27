Man, 61, held over NSW road rampage

Police seal off a road during the chaos overnight. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

A 61-year-old man has been arrested after a road rampage that saw him strike several vehicles, almost hit pedestrians, and spark a police pursuit in Sydney's south.

Early on Saturday, the man was driving on East Street in Sutherland when he collided with three vehicles.

Passers-by surrounded the car but the man mounted the footpath and drove off, almost hitting the people in the process.

He then rammed another vehicle at some traffic lights before police began a pursuit. A short while later, the man stopped his car at an intersection and was arrested.

In responding to the incident, a police vehicle collided with a car.

The male driver of the patrol car was taken to hospital for observation. His passenger was uninjured.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, suffered minor lacerations.

The crash will be investigated.