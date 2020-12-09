Cyclist, 60s, hit by truck in South Gladstone crash

UPDATE 7.35AM:

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man in his 60s was a cyclist in the crash at South Gladstone this morning.

She said the man was hit by the truck, which resulted in him sustaining an ankle injury.

No roads were blocked as a result from the incident.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL 7AM:



