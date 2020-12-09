Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service
Cyclist, 60s, hit by truck in South Gladstone crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Dec 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 7:37 AM
UPDATE 7.35AM:

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man in his 60s was a cyclist in the crash at South Gladstone this morning. 

She said the man was hit by the truck, which resulted in him sustaining an ankle injury. 

No roads were blocked as a result from the incident. 

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 7AM:

A MAN in his 60s was taken to hospital after a truck and bicycle incident in South Gladstone this morning.

Paramedics were called to French and Agnes Sts at 5.37am.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with an ankle injury.

south gladstone crash
Gladstone Observer

