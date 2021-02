Emergency services were called to Callemondah.

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital after a car crash at Callemondah on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Alf O’Rourke Dr about 4.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called and made the scene safe.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition for precaution.