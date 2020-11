A man was rescued by emergency services at Bulburin National Park.

A MAN in his 50s was rescued after falling down an embankment at Bulburin National Park last night.

Paramedics were called to the park in the Boyne Valley at 8.24pm.

Paramedics with the assistance of other emergency services extricated a male in his 50s through a vertical rescue.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with lower limb injuries.