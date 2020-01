A person has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.

A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a reported snake bite in the early hours of the morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were called to the private address in Agnes Water at 12.11am.

The spokesperson said he was taken to hospital in a stable condition.