Man, 34, stabbed after Christmas morning row
A MAN has been stabbed after an argument broke out in an upstairs apartment of a Buderim apartment block this morning.
The Christmas morning violence erupted about 3.50am at the apartment off Goshawk Boulevard.
Neighbours who called police reported hearing a loud noise and arguing.
Police arrived to notice damage to the front door and frame.
A police spokeswoman said when no-one answered they secured entry to find the 34-year-old victim who had suffered stab wounds to his right shoulder.
He has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.
Police investigations continue.