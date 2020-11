Police intercepted a man drink-driving in Calliope last night.

Police intercepted a man drink-driving in Calliope last night.

A CALLIOPE man, 27, was issued an infringement notice after police caught him drink-driving in the town last night.

Police intercepted the man driving a blue Mazda on Stirrat St at 6.40pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no charges have been laid yet.

She said the man was issued with an infringement ticket with an extension for 24 hours.