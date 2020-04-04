Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
Crime

Man faces rape and death threat charges

by WILL ZWAR
4th Apr 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, 25, faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault in Parap earlier this week, including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening in Moulden and was taken to the Palmerston Watch House after allegedly entering a Parap apartment through an unlocked balcony door, before sexually assaulting a woman about 12.20pm on Wednesday, April 1.

The woman, 38, suffered a broken arm in the alleged attack, which saw the man flee the first storey apartment.

The man faces two charges of sexual intercourse without consent, two charges of attempted sexual assault without consent, make a threat to kill a person and being armed with an offensive weapon among other charges.

The man has been refused bail.

The victim also suffered lacerations and fractures to her face and cuts and bruises to her body in the alleged incident and was initially transported to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

Originally published as Man, 25, faces rape and death threat charges

court crime rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Departing doctor wants politics out of healthcare

        premium_icon Departing doctor wants politics out of healthcare

        News Outgoing director of surgery at Gladstone Hospital has his say on the Mater purchase proposal.

        Gladstone region councillors all but decided

        premium_icon Gladstone region councillors all but decided

        Council News With about 72 per cent of votes counted, the top eight look positioned to hold...

        Pollies split on North Queensland closure

        premium_icon Pollies split on North Queensland closure

        Politics Two Gladstone politicians support closing the roads but the other believes it’s...

        Iconic Gladstone store wins best takeaway

        premium_icon Iconic Gladstone store wins best takeaway

        News A beloved chicken takeaway store has taken out the number one spot for the best...