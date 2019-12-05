Menu
26 May 2005: Gladstone Courthouse. picVanessa/Hunter buildings qld exterior Courthouse law emblem insignia badge
News

Man, 22 fronts court for childish ‘payback’ crime

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Dec 2019 11:29 AM
A GLADSTONE man’s actions have been described as a “juvenile sense of payback” after he superglued his former girlfriend’s airconditioning switch in the ‘off position’.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his victim’s identity, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of breach a domestic violence protection order.

The court was told that at about 4pm on November 16 the man was collecting items from the property he and the victim had shared when police responded following reports of a disturbance at the address.

The court was told the 22-year-old man and his victim had started arguing and in his rage the man grabbed a child at the property, walked outside and kicked a vehicle several times.

The child was taken from the man’s grasp, before he picked up a mop and bent the metal handle in half.

When police arrived, they discovered the 22-year-old man had used super glue to stick the airconditioning switch in the power meter to the ‘off’ position.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was not the man’s “finest hour” and described his actions as “juvenile”.

Mr Kinsella told the man he suspected his behaviour was, despite his age, a result of his “frontal lobe not kicking in properly”.

“You should have been the bigger person,” he said.

Mr Kinsella asked if the affected switch could be repaired but police were unable to confirm if it could be repaired.

The man was fined $500 but no conviction was recorded.

Just In

