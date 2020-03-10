Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
News

Man, 19, killed in crash near Townsville

by Nathan Edwards, Keagan Elder
10th Mar 2020 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD has died in a single-vehicle crash near Townsville overnight.

The ute rolled on Hervey Range Road near Rangewood this morning just after 12am.

The Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the ute the man was driving struck a culvert and flipped on to its side, trapping the man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Hervey Range Road between Rupertswood Drive and West Road were closed this morning, but have since been reopened.

More Stories

Show More
crash death fatality ute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confidence is huge: How coronavirus will affect small biz

        premium_icon Confidence is huge: How coronavirus will affect small biz

        News Small businesses may feel the effect of a drop in business confidence as the economic fall out of coronavirus continues.

        ‘It would have destroyed us’: Untold financial toll of crime

        premium_icon ‘It would have destroyed us’: Untold financial toll of crime

        News LUKE Hambleton was in his West Gladstone home with his young family when he heard...

        Makeup artist caught driving unlicensed

        premium_icon Makeup artist caught driving unlicensed

        Crime The business owner was a repeat offender.

        Man gets into car three times over the limit to ‘annoy’

        premium_icon Man gets into car three times over the limit to ‘annoy’

        Crime The 51-year-old had eight ciders and between four to five glasses of vodka before...