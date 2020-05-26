Mammoth project drives hiring spree
QUEENSLAND'S biggest infrastructure project is hiring, with jobs and contracts available now to work on the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail.
The project, which has been described as a heart bypass that will unclog southeast Queensland's rail network, will create 450 apprenticeships and traineeships, as well as work for subcontractors, with 90 per cent of firms working on the underground river crossing and rail work being Queensland-based, its builders say.
The Cross River Rail Delivery Authority has set up a tendering portal for businesses looking to secure work, while there are also positions available with the delivery authority itself and major contractors CPB and its partners.
More than 1800 people are currently working on the project across eight sites, with numbers expected to reach 3000 as it ramps up.
With construction expanding, expressions of interest have now opened to fill positions for trades and labour, support and rail positions from carpenters and form workers to riggers, storepeople, human resources, engineers and rail yard workers with major contractor CPB and the delivery authority itself.
SCROLL DOWN FOR JOB OPPORTUNITIES
The Courier-Mail, in conjunction with the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority, is presenting a series looking at the project and what it will bring to the state.
Construction is pouring $2.8 million a day into the Queensland economy - jumping to $4 million a day as it ramps up even further through the second half of the year - and currently employs 1800 across eight sites.
The 10.2km railway line will run from Dutton Park to Bowen Hills and include 5.9km of twin tunnels under the river and Brisbane CBD and four new underground stations at Boggo Road, Woolloongabba, Albert Street and Roma Street, as well as upgrades at other stations.
The project is projected to take 47,000 people off roads and offer a turn-up-and-go train timetable.
Matthew Martyn-Jones, CRRDA general manager of strategy and people, said that job numbers were growing, while the apprenticeship program offered a legacy of skilled tradespeople.
"It's only going to get bigger," Mr Martyn-Jones said.
"We've got about 1800 people working on the project now and in a couple of years from now that will peak at over 3000 people in 2022.
"It's growing all the time and that's fantastic because in the middle of this crisis that started as a health crisis but has morphed into an economic downturn keeping as many people working has been a real primary challenge for us over the last three months.
"It's been a challenge but we've been able to sustain the momentum.
"Through the life of the project we've got a commitment to deliver the equivalent of 450 trainees and apprentices and we see that as being something that is a real legacy."
Visit https://crossriverrail.qld.gov.au/contact-us/jobs-contracts/ for jobs.
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
Expressions of Interest from industry and experienced Trades and Labour professionals for the Cross River Rail TSD project across the following disciplines:
TRADES AND LABOUR VACANCIES
Apprentice/Traineeship
Carpentry Trades/Formworker
Crane Operator
Concreter/Concrete Finisher
Dogman
Operator
Rigger
Scaffolder
Steel Fixer
Trades Assistant/Labourer
Tunneller
Yardperson/Storesperson
SUPPORT VACANCIES:
Engineering
Finance
Project Management
Contracts & Procurement
Quality
Health & Safety
Supervisory
Human Resources
Administration
RAIL VACANCIES:
Rail civil and electrical works
Brownfield rail surface works primarily to the north of the tunnel, including an upgrade of Exhibition Station and a major augmentation of Mayne Yard
Upgrade of six suburban stations to the south
Rail operational systems works
Rail signalling works and communication, and integration and commission activities.
CRRDA VACANCIES:
Director Customer & Operational Integration
Customer and Travel Behaviour Manager
HR Business Partner
HR Adviser
Visit https://crossriverrail.qld.gov.au/contact-us/jobs-contracts/ for jobs
Originally published as Mammoth project drives hiring spree