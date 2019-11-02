Menu
The recently reopened Wilson Island in the Southern Great Barrier Reef.
Mammoth job behind bringing island back to life

2nd Nov 2019 5:00 AM
ALDESTA Hotels Australia faced a mammoth job in the planned reopening of Wilson Island as an exclusive, adults-only Great Barrier Reef experience.

During the past 12 months the company has spent $2.8 million on bringing new life to the facilities that had been neglected for six years.

The original furniture and timber were restored, from the decking and table in the long house where guests can eat and drink, to the tents that complete the “reef safari” experience.

Anything new was brought in by boat and carried by hand up the beach, including 1.5 tonnes of lithium batteries.

General manager and Aldesta Hotels vice-president Tony Barradale said he felt the company delivered on its vision.

“Wilson Island is very important to me. I was here 10 to 12 years ago and I saw the potential, I saw the opportunity, this could give if done properly to the southern Great Barrier Reef, to Australia and to the world and I think we’ve delivered,” he said.

“This is next level, totally next level.

“It’s just extraordinary people have to come here to experience it.

“We’re not doing day trips, deliberately, because it’s all about people immersing themselves into Wilson Island.”

Mr Barradale said he hoped locals would come and experience the island, and he believed it would be a drawcard for environmentally minded European travellers.

