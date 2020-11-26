Malnourished horses, cats found living in filth

A Logan woman has been banned from having future pets after the RSPCA seized two cats and a horse from her property following more than 50 complaints to the RSPCA.

Maryanne Ludwig, 36, pleaded guilty to failure to feed and treat and comply with an animal welfare direction at Beaudesert Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

At the time of the offences Ms Ludwig was the owner of two horses, four dogs, two cats and six birds.

From August to October 2018, the RSPCA had received around 23 complaints that the two horses, Prince and Milo, were underweight.

Prince was found to be in very poor condition with cracked overgrown hooves and Milo was also found to be in poor condition.

RSPCA Court case against Maryanne Ludwig of Woodhill MILO the horse was still underweight. There was no hay on the property, however there was hard feed and the paddock was greener due to, recent rain. MILO’s feet were trimmed but his teeth had still not been, done.

RSPCA found two cats, Jet and Furby, living in an enclosure with their litter trays full of faeces and a strong foul odour coming from the enclosure.

The four dogs were found to be in good condition, but they did not have access to bedding and the birds were also in good condition.

In September 2018 the RSPCA Inspector issued an Animal Welfare Direction where Prince was to be examined by a vet and the other pets living conditions would be improved.

The Inspector executed a warrant on 11 October 2018 where Prince was seized after the horses remained to be significantly underweight.

RSPCA Court case against Maryanne Ludwig of Woodhill ,, PRINCE the horse was in very poor condition with very cracked and, overgrown hooves. He was eating hard feed and had access to shelter, and clean water. There was very little grass in the paddock.

On 15 November 2018 the two cats were seized after their enclosure had not been cleaned.

Magistrate Kilner said some attempts were made to rectify the issues however due to lack of finances the defendant was unable to do so.

"The reality is you were taking on more than you could manage and the animals

suffered as a result," Magistrate Kilner said.

Ms Ludwig was ordered to six months of Probation to report to Beenleigh Probation office, a permanent Prohibition Order excluding the dogs and birds she currently owns and to pay vet and boarding costs of $622.60, as well as Legal Professional Costs of $500.

All costs were referred to SPER and no conviction was recorded.

