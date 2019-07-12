Malibu 'Mal' Wakesetter cruising for great times

ME AND MY BOAT: Kirk Porter, pictured with Jordan Porter and Keely Hooper (PURPLE), owns a 6.5m 2012 Malibu Wakesetter which he and the family use for barefoot skiing.

ME AND MY BOAT: Kirk Porter, pictured with Jordan Porter and Keely Hooper (PURPLE), owns a 6.5m 2012 Malibu Wakesetter which he and the family use for barefoot skiing. Matt Taylor GLA110719BOAT

CRUISING around Awoonga Dam in his 6.5m (21.5 feet) 2012 Malibu Wakesetter gives owner Kirk Porter and his family the opportunity to enjoy the freedom of recreational boating.

Powered with a 350 Monsoon Chevy inboard auto-transmission engine, the boat will glide across the water with great energy and smooth handling.

Kirk bought the boat brand new and despite owning nearly 10 prior to this one, he rates this as the best one yet.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Well sometimes when it comes to boats, size does matter and there is such a variety of options we can do with it,” Kirk said.

"It can fit 16 people and the kids enjoy the boating because during summer we go out in it for a run about two or three times a month.

"The name of the boat is 'Mal', which is short for Malibu, and and sometimes nicknamed 'Tsunami' because of the wash it can generate.”

ME AND MY BOAT: Kirk Porter owns a 6.5m 2012 Malibu Wakesetter which he and the family use for barefoot skiing. Matt Taylor GLA110719BOAT

The interior is almost like a lounge suite, standard with a speaker sound system that Kirk likes to crank out '70s or '80s rock 'n' roll hits while cruising or just kicking back and relaxing.

Cruising around the freshwater lakes, Kirk likes to head up to the Boynedale Bush Camp and spend time with his family.

Kirk likes to joke that boating is his religion and skiing is his calling.

He has been a member of the Gladstone Ski and Barefoot Club for just over 21 years and is passionate about getting out and making it a family activity.

ME AND MY BOAT: Kirk Porter, pictured with Jordan Porter and Keely Hooper (PURPLE), owns a 6.5m 2012 Malibu Wakesetter which he and the family use for barefoot skiing. Matt Taylor GLA110719BOAT

"We start skiing around the last weekend of August and will go until May long weekend,” he said.

"One of the things I like about our club is that to be a member you don't need any gear or a boat. Just come down and we can help you out to have some fun skiing.

"It doesn't matter if you're young or old, just get out there and have some fun.”