Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Your Story

Male violence is an endemic problem

bmuir
by
24th Feb 2020 12:16 PM

 

More than half of women killed last year died at hands of partner or relative.

Globally, six women are killed every hour by people they know.

One woman a week is killed by her partner (or ex-partner) in Australia.

Despite conventional wisdom saying 95% of divorce is for falling out of love, the reality is that nearly half of divorces are for very serious issues, including a pattern of infidelity, physical/emotional abuse, and substance abuse.

Recidivism is rife in Australia because boys lack positive role models at home. There is, undoubtedly, a direct correlation between adolescent boys who display aggressive and violent tendencies at school and those who have broken, abusive families.

Hannah Baxter and her children were not "killed in a fire" as many headlines state. They were murdered.

The man who committed this monstrous act was not "a loving father." Loving fathers do not set fire to their children. He was an evil psychopath.

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence family violence opinion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        400+ apply for power station apprenticeships

        premium_icon 400+ apply for power station apprenticeships

        News Five new electrical and mechanical apprentices have started at the Gladstone Power Station.

        Look who’s coming to Mount Larcom

        premium_icon Look who’s coming to Mount Larcom

        Council News New funding from the Gladstone Regional Council is no clowning matter for the Mount...

        TICKLED PINK: Students rally for breast cancer awareness

        premium_icon TICKLED PINK: Students rally for breast cancer awareness

        Community GLADSTONE State High School’s oval was sprinkled with pink last Friday for an...

        Agnes music festival exceeds expectations

        premium_icon Agnes music festival exceeds expectations

        News WITH a second stage, added creative elements and a stellar line-up, the 2020 Agnes...