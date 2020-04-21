Malaria drug flagged for COVID-19 treatment gets trial nod

The malaria drug will be used in a trial as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Picture: AP

The malaria drug will be used in a trial as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Picture: AP

The maker of a malaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump as a possible cure for coronavirus has reached an agreement with US regulators to commence a trial.

Swiss drug company Novartis will conduct a randomised Phase 3 trial of its generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

In a study involving around 440 hospitalised patients, the medicine will be tested against a placebo on its own and also in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin.

A drug used to treat malaria will be used in a trial as a possible COVID-19 cure. Picture: Supplied

Novartis hopes to have results of the study back as soon as early June.

"We recognise the importance of answering the scientific question of whether hydroxychloroquine will be beneficial for patients with COVID-19 disease," said John Tsai, Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer at Novartis.

"We mobilised quickly to address this question in a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study."

The drugmaker has pledged up to 130 million hydroxychloroquine tablets for global clinical research if the medicine is proven to be beneficial in the treatment of COVID-19.

Novartis has already given 30 million tablets to the US Department of Health and Human Services as doctors have been administering the unproven drug in desperate attempts to save patients' lives.

President Donald Trump has been trumpeting the merits of hydroxychloroquine before its efficacy in treating COVID-19 has been proven. Picture: AP

"We really need to find out whether hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19 and answer the question in a scientifically rigorous way," said Tsai.

"Otherwise this may go unanswered, or we'll have results that point in different directions."

US president Donald Trump was an early, vocal supporter of the 65-year-old drug, long before its benefits had been proven.

Hydroxychloroquine is effective at treating conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis but the drug can be dangerous for people with certain heart conditions.

The study being conducted by Novartis is one of dozens around the world, including many in China, that are trying to determine the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the most prominent expert on coronavirus in the US media, said just a couple of weeks ago of hydroxychloroquine: " … in terms of science, I don't think we could definitively say it works."

Novartis is hoping their study will put an end to the speculation.

Originally published as Malaria drug flagged for COVID-19 treatment gets trial nod