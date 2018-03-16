Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLING IN: The Makita truck will be at CNW in Barney Point.
ROLLING IN: The Makita truck will be at CNW in Barney Point. Mike Richards GLA010917TOOL
News

TRADIE HEAVEN: Tool truck rolling into town today

Gregory Bray
by
16th Mar 2018 7:50 AM

GLADSTONE tradies like their tools but how many of them own a battery powered wheelbarrow?

Today when the Makita Travelling Tool Truck rolls into Gladstone they'll have the chance to check one out.

CNW at 37 Young St will be hosting the truck in their carpark from 8.30am-5.30pm.

Reps will be on hand to offer advice, hold demonstrations and give customers the chance to test drive the latest tools in the Makita catalogue.

Plus CNW will be offering give-aways and special offers on Makita tools.

One particular bargain on offer is a two-piece brush-less drill combo with a redemption for a free job site radio.

And if a motorised wheelbarrow isn't enough to tempt canny tradies to down tools and pop over for a look, a free barbecue will be operating throughout the day.

Related Items

makita tools tradies
Gladstone Observer
REVEALED: $3.9m jobs package for Gladstone region

REVEALED: $3.9m jobs package for Gladstone region

News THE long-awaited health and community precinct is the big winner in a $3.9 million jobs package announced for the region today.

'INCONTESTABLE': Woman's death raises reasonable suspicion

'INCONTESTABLE': Woman's death raises reasonable suspicion

News Family and friends of Tracy Beale will wait for the inquest's result

Hall of Fame opens at GECC, the first inductee is...

Hall of Fame opens at GECC, the first inductee is...

News Long time school musical director gets recognition.

WATCH: Customers bring pride to Runway 7

WATCH: Customers bring pride to Runway 7

News Runway 7 on Goondoon Street is Town Proud.

Local Partners