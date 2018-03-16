TRADIE HEAVEN: Tool truck rolling into town today

ROLLING IN: The Makita truck will be at CNW in Barney Point.

ROLLING IN: The Makita truck will be at CNW in Barney Point. Mike Richards GLA010917TOOL

GLADSTONE tradies like their tools but how many of them own a battery powered wheelbarrow?

Today when the Makita Travelling Tool Truck rolls into Gladstone they'll have the chance to check one out.

CNW at 37 Young St will be hosting the truck in their carpark from 8.30am-5.30pm.

Reps will be on hand to offer advice, hold demonstrations and give customers the chance to test drive the latest tools in the Makita catalogue.

Plus CNW will be offering give-aways and special offers on Makita tools.

One particular bargain on offer is a two-piece brush-less drill combo with a redemption for a free job site radio.

And if a motorised wheelbarrow isn't enough to tempt canny tradies to down tools and pop over for a look, a free barbecue will be operating throughout the day.