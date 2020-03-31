Making isolation bear-able

Gladstone mum Rebecca Evans with daughter Aria Rozycki, 3, have organised a bear hunt for the Gladstone region.

Gladstone mum Rebecca Evans with daughter Aria Rozycki, 3, have organised a bear hunt for the Gladstone region.

MILIES around Gladstone are going on a bear hunt, following a trend that’s captured the world.

The idea is everyone places a teddy bear or furry friend in their front window or in view somewhere for children and families to spy when they’re out walking or passing in the car.

The group “We’re going on a Bear Hunt- 4680” was created by Gladstone mother Rebecca Evans on Friday night and by Tuesday morning it had more than 1700 members.

Ms Evans said she was inspired by a woman in Yeppoon who started a bear hunt.

“I searched it up because my son is in isolation at the moment,” she said.

“(The kids) just need something to keep them excited.

“My little one gets upset when we walk through the grocery stores and it’s empty.”

Gladstone mum Rebecca Evans with daughter Aria Rozycki, 3, have organised a bear hunt for the Gladstone region.

On Sunday Ms Evans took her youngest daughter, Aria, 3, searching for bears and was overwhelmed by how many they found, “even extras that aren’t on the page”.

Alongside teddy bears people are putting out unicorns, cartoon characters and getting creative with how they display them.

Some people in the group are even trying to work out who has the oldest bear in town.

The group doesn’t have many rules other than for positivity and to ensure people do not touch the bears when they go out searching.

Members can post areas of where the bears are but are asked not to post addresses to allow hunters the surprise of finding the bears.

Participants are also encouraged to drive instead of walk to help maximise social distancing.