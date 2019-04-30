Making every moment count at St Francis

AS PRINCIPAL of St Francis, my aim is to ensure that all our students reach their absolute potential. We are a school that focuses on living Christ-centred values, teaching curriculum through contemporary teaching and learning opportunities as well as providing stimulating extracurricular opportunities.

We strive for educational excellence by working towards making every moment count. St Francis offers high quality learning programs in learning support, extension and enrichment, music and performing arts, health and physical education, digital literacies involving coding and robotics and environmental science in a range of outdoor learning facilities

Kathleen Watt, principal

Motto: Journey as family in peace through love

Vision Statement:

Inspired by our Franciscan Values of peace, love and acceptance, with Christ at our centre, we encourage resilience, participation, diversity, a sense of belonging and a love of life-long learning.

As student leaders at St Francis, we will strive to:

Treat others fairly by making sure everyone has the right to learn, to be safe and to be respected

Make every moment count and demonstrate "making Jesus real” in all we do

Be the best role model we can be for other students in our school family

Participate in as many school events as possible

Help the Preps and little students feel comfortable and safe in our St Francis community

Be the best of who we are and to live to our full potential in our school work and in our actions towards others