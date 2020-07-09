Making a splash: some pools in Gladstone to reopen this month

Council thanks residents and BlueFit Group for their ongoing patience while these facilities have been closed.

GLADSTONE Regional Council (GRC) have made a splash with their latest announcement, with two of the region’s favourite aquatic centres get set to reopen.

GRC advised today the Gladstone Aquatic Centre will reopen from Friday, July 17.

Both council facilities, operated by BlueFit Group, were closed in March as a proactive measure against the ongoing Covid-19 health emergency.

The Mount Larcom swimming pool will reopen on September 19, the first day of the September school holidays.

