Makeup artist caught driving unlicensed

A MOBILE makeup business owner who was caught driving without a licence was a repeat offender a court has heard.

Ashlee Gemma Goodwin pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without a licence as a repeat offender in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

The 28-year-old was intercepted on Dalrymple Dr on January 22 when it was found she was not holding a drivers licence and was a repeat unlicensed driver.

The prosecution said Goodwin’s licence had expired in October 2019.

Goodwin told police she was unaware her licence was expired.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella questioned how a disqualified licence would impact the “mobile” part of her business.

Goodwin said her mum would be able to help with upcoming wedding jobs in Hervey Bay.

“There’s not much I can do, I was in the wrong,” Goodwin said.

She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $450.

A conviction was recorded.s

.