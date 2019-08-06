'Make your lobes dance': Earring maker preparing for races

Jewellery maker Holly O'Neal has been receiving custom orders in the lead up to this year's Gladstone Cup.

WHEN Holly O'Neal was 11 years old she begged her mum for a button-maker so she could start making earrings.

Nine years later those button earrings are still a big part of her business, Holly Brielle.

Ms O'Neal has been selling the jewellery she describes as "earrings that make your lobes dance” at markets and on Facebook around Gladstone for the past five years, before launching her website in April.

She grew up in Nhulunbuy, a remote town in the Northern Territory and was inspired to start making jewellery after a visit to Sydney.

"We went to the rocks market and there was a stall that sold fabric-covered button rings and I loved them,” she said.

"I remember I bought some of hers and when we went back up (home) and I said, this is what I want to do.”

Since the website launched she's gained new customers from around Brisbane and New South Wales and has even received orders from overseas.

"I definitely did some happy dances for that one,” Ms O'Neal said.

In the lead up to the Gladstone Cup she said more clients were opting for custom-made orders - she's currently working on 15 unique designs.

"Jewellery is so big, there's so many businesses out there that do big and bold,” she said.

"People are looking towards more statement earrings, especially for race day.”

She said some of her best sellers were leather statements with animal prints or neutral colours.

"I suppose women like leather cause they're quite a statement and they're also really light to wear as well,” she said.

"You can have them big and bold and they don't weigh down your ears.”