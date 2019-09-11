Make your donation count

Online charity GIVIT has called on people donating towards assistance for the bushfires to do so through their ‘Queensland Fires 2019 Appeal’ so it reaches the right people, the right way, at the right time.

GIVIT is working in partnership with the Queensland Government to manage donated funds and all offers of goods and services following destructive fires in a number of locations across the State.

GIVIT’s CEO Sarah Tennant says uncoordinated and unsolicited donations have already hampered services on the ground, and implores well-meaning people to reconsider how they give support.

“GIVIT works directly with outreach teams, local charities, community groups and councils in the impacted regions. These outreach groups identify exactly what is needed and GIVIT provides the assistance to get affected people exactly what they need, when they need it most,” Ms Tennant said.

“We want to make sure that frontline services aren’t inundated by donations they don’t need, or donations they might need but at a later time, by encouraging people to register their donations – particularly cash - through our easy to use website givit.org.au.”

The GIVIT website removes the need for councils and charities to physically collect, sort and store donations, significantly reducing the administrative and financial burden, as well as saving valuable resources for critical recovery activities.

Regional Councils and services on the ground are currently assessing need and are working with GIVIT to provide critical and immediate support, as well as longer recovery support to re-establish homes and help communities recover. Australian Red Cross and UnitingCare Queensland (Lifeline) staff are in affected communities providing psychological first-aid and welfare support.

To best help communities affected by Queensland bushfires donate funds, goods and services online at givit.org.au/disasters. GIVIT is also working with services in the Northern New South Wales area also affected by bushfires.

100% of funds received are used to purchase essential items. To help stimulate local economies affected by a disaster, wherever possible, GIVIT purchases items from local providers to support the business community as it also recovers.

Ms Tennant also stressed donated items need to be of high quality - “Goods you would proudly give to a family member or friend”- to best assist and respect the dignity of recipients.

“We know Australians are incredibly generous and want to help people who have been devastated by a disaster, and for many areas where these bushfires are burning the communities were already doing it extremely tough from the relentless drought.

GIVIT is the official partner of the Queensland Government managing offers of assistance after disasters on its behalf, and has already distributed more than 225,000 items after the 2019 Queensland flooding.

GIVIT also helped distribute more than 17,000 items to people in need after the 2018 Queensland fires and after 2017’s Tropical Cyclone Debbie, coordinated the donation of 92,000 items

GIVIT is free, private and easy to use, and currently supports over 2,700 charities across Australia.

If you are a local charity or frontline service wanting to access donated goods and services, please register at givit.org.au/charity-registration.