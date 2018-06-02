Make sure your recycling bin is completely bulletproof

BULLETS would be at the top of GRC's Waste Manager Shane Coleman's list of things not to recycle.

"Ammunition and flares must not be placed in any bin," he said.

"When bullets or flares are dumped into the collection trucks they could go off when the compactor crushes them, or cause an injury to people visiting or working at the landfill."

Marine EPIRBS were another source of frustration.

"There's the possibility that the EPIRB can be triggered when dumped, it can take ages for us to dig up an EPIRB that's been activated," Shane said.

He said unwanted ammunition can be taken to the nearest Police Station and unwanted or out of date flares and EPIRB's can be dropped off at the Air Sea Rescue.

Other items that should not be put into your recycling bin include:

Lime, chemicals, food scraps, soiled baby nappies, electrical items, fuel, oil and medical waste like needles.

Mr Coleman added that residents should not put items into plastic bags.

"It may be handy to put bottles or cans into a plastic bag and tie the top," he said.

"But we don't open them up because of the risk of what's in them and the potential injuries that could occur."

Items to recycle:

Cardboard and paper

Steel and aluminium cans and tins

Plastics - HDPE, PET and low grade plastics

Glass