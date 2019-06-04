'Make it real': The Morcombes' message to Calliope students

IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Bruce and Denise Morcombe begin their Queensland tour by addressing Calliope State School Year 3 to 6 students about personal and online safety.

SAFETY and security for all children was the important message Bruce and Denise Morcombe wanted to get across to Year 3 to 6 Calliope State School students.

The Morcombes are on a tour of Queensland schools and Calliope was their first stop before heading out to Emerald and eventually working their way up to the Daintree.

Bruce said that while the message of children's safety got out to parents, teachers and the police, it was more important to get it out to the children to protect them.

"We come from a different platform and tell children about a real story of a boy who went missing and the unfortunate circumstances that surrounded our son Daniel,” Bruce said.

"We make it real because they sometimes think that it only happens on the news or to someone else but it can happen to anyone, anywhere and any time.”

The topics they raised were:

Recognising an unsafe situation and body clues.

Reacting to an unsafe situation and how to get to a safe place.

Reporting danger and knowing five safe adults they can go to if they need help.

Denise said the presentation wasn't just about keeping kids safe in the real world but also making them aware of online cyber dangers.

"We have the three key words for the children and about 20 videos on safety, from crossing the road to being safe at the beach and internet safety for them,” Denise said.

"Parents have to be proactive with their children's safety and be aware that their children sometimes know more than they do.”

Tom Kerr was one of the students who learnt some new important life skills.

"It was pretty good and we learnt about how to react and respond safely to certain situations,” Tom said.

The Daniel Morcombe Foundation marked its 14th year last week.