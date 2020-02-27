Menu
21 Magnolia Ave, Kin Kora has a 20m pool, perfect for families
Make entertaining a priority with this lifestyle home

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobvserver.com.au
27th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
FORGET going to the public pool and fighting for lap space. This Kin Kora property provides owners a private option for their swimming training, boasting a 20m pool.

Raine & Horne Gladstone sales consultant Michelle Rose said the pool was one of the biggest features of 21 Magnolia Ave.

“In this heat, pools are definitely sought after by the majority of buyers,” Ms Rose said.

At almost twice the length of the average backyard pool, there’s plenty of space for the whole family.

Ms Rose said the house was a lifestyle property, perfect for entertaining.

“It’s got a beautiful big deck out the back,” she said.

She said there were multiple living areas and was in an ideal location.

“Kin Kora is one of our most sought-after suburbs,” she said.

“It’s elevated and gets beautiful breezes.”

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is on the market for $649,000.

Gladstone Observer

