WAR OF WORDS: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd hit back at a Labor shadow minister and defended the latest Federal Government budget.
Politics

'Make Australia Great Again', says Ken O'Dowd

Tegan Annett
by
3rd Jun 2018 4:30 AM

KEN O'Dowd channelled his inner Clive Palmer and Donald Trump during Parliament this week, declaring "Let's make Australia great again".

During his latest applause of the Federal Budget, the Member for Flynn hit back at Labor's Jim Chalmers for interrupting a speech during Parliament on Thursday.

Mid-way through declaring the incentives for business the budget offered, Dr Chalmers interjected.

"You wouldn't know mate," Mr O'Dowd responded.

"The Government is guaranteeing essential services. It's living within it's means.

"Now we must pass these tax bills in full and watch the Australian economy bound ahead.

"Let's make Australia great again, Jim."

 

Shadow Minister for Finance Jim Chalmers (right), with Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen.
Shadow Minister for Finance Jim Chalmers (right), with Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen. MICK TSIKAS

Mr O'Dowd likened the "fair and responsible" budget handed down on May 8 to similar work from Paul Keating and Peter Costello who he said also tackled lower corporate and personal tax rates.

Meanwhile, one of the hundreds of bright yellow billboards picturing Clive Palmer giving a thumbs up with the slogan "Make Australia Great" has been installed at Benaraby.

donald trump jim chalmers ken o'dowd
Gladstone Observer

