Make an offer: 4 homes, 11 bedrooms, 1 property

A multi-million-dollar hinterland retreat, containing four separate homes across 38ha is on the market with buyers told to "bring offers".

A multi-million-dollar hinterland retreat, containing four separate homes across 38ha is on the market with buyers told to "bring offers".

A MULTI-million-dollar hinterland retreat, containing four separate homes across 38ha, is on the market with buyers told to "bring offers".

The property - 532 Black Mountain Rd, Black Mountain - is currently used by its international owners as a bed and breakfast.

The four distinct homes which span from Australian, federation and cottage-style have 11 bedrooms in total and are spread across the property.

Villa Prestige Properties' Linda Shore-Perez said new owners could easily create a "beautiful" wedding venue destination.

"The two gentlemen who own it had a vision for the property and built the three other homes and turned it into a BnB," Ms Shore-Perez said.

"One is from New Zealand, the other the US but they're both in their 60s and want to move before it gets too much."

The main house comes with a pool and mountain views.

The property comes with views of Black Mountain, caves, paddocks and walkways, almost a "natural reserve" Ms Shore-Perez said.

"It's a bit of a botanical garden too," she said.

Ms Shore-Perez said the pair would love to see a like-minded person take over the property to preserve its beauty.

532 Black Mountain Rd, Black Mountain comes with six paddocks for horses or cows.

"I'd love to see either a young Sydney or Melbourne couple come use it as an organic farm, or early retirees who still want an income," she said.

"I've sold a property to parents and two next door to the son and daughter, they love it and are still here.

"The same could easily be done here."

Ms Shore-Perez said the property was listed for "serious" offers of more than $2.5 million.