Make ample time if asking R U OK

Roseberry's Headspace centre manager David Myles and care co-ordinator Jaye Garthwaite are encouraging people to have tough conversations on R U OK Day.

MANY people will ask “R U OK?” on Thursday, but for some the answer will be “no.”

Roseberry’s Headspace Gladstone centre manager, David Myles, says it’s vital to be prepared for any answer.

“You need to make sure you’re in the right headspace to be asking those questions,” he said.

“Allocate enough time and make sure you’re able to sit and listen really actively.”

He said if someone said they were not OK, remain calm, try not to appear shocked and be there to support them.

The Black Dog institute reported more than 3000 deaths by suicide in 2017, and 65,000 attempts each year.

Mr Myles said the best way to help someone was to let them guide you about what they needed, whether it was seeing a GP or counsellor or visiting the emergency department.

“R U OK day is a great day to start these conversations, but we need to continue them throughout the year,” he said.