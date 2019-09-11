Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roseberry's Headspace centre manager David Myles and care co-ordinator Jaye Garthwaite are encouraging people to have tough conversations on R U OK Day.
Roseberry's Headspace centre manager David Myles and care co-ordinator Jaye Garthwaite are encouraging people to have tough conversations on R U OK Day.
News

Make ample time if asking R U OK

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MANY people will ask “R U OK?” on Thursday, but for some the answer will be “no.”

Roseberry’s Headspace Gladstone centre manager, David Myles, says it’s vital to be prepared for any answer.

“You need to make sure you’re in the right headspace to be asking those questions,” he said.

“Allocate enough time and make sure you’re able to sit and listen really actively.”

He said if someone said they were not OK, remain calm, try not to appear shocked and be there to support them.

The Black Dog institute reported more than 3000 deaths by suicide in 2017, and 65,000 attempts each year.

Mr Myles said the best way to help someone was to let them guide you about what they needed, whether it was seeing a GP or counsellor or visiting the emergency department.

“R U OK day is a great day to start these conversations, but we need to continue them throughout the year,” he said.

headspace australia headspace gladstone r u ok day
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Suspicious fires to be investigated

    premium_icon Suspicious fires to be investigated

    News A STRIKE TEAM is on its way to the region as firefighters investigate a number of blazes around the town centre as suspcious.

    New fire taskforce as Premier cuts trip short

    premium_icon New fire taskforce as Premier cuts trip short

    News A crack police taskforce will be drafted to target firebugs

    Country feel with a modern touch

    premium_icon Country feel with a modern touch

    News After buying the property 20 years ago, the current owner has shared her favourite...

    Poolwerx Gladstone celebrates milestone

    premium_icon Poolwerx Gladstone celebrates milestone

    Business Owner Pat Henson shared their secret to success over the years.