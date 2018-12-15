Menu
The State Government is asking consumers to shop local in Central Queensland.
News

'Make a conscious effort': Push to shop local this Christmas

Mark Zita
by
15th Dec 2018 1:45 PM

QUEENSLANDERS are urged to support local small business when they are doing their Christmas shopping.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said Central Queensland businesses would be reeling from the impact of the bushfires.

She wants locals to "make a conscious effort this year" to spend dollars at local business.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and we know that following a disaster, ensuring the local small businesses recover as soon as possible is vital for the community," Ms Fentiman said.

"Going local for services, trades and products is the best way to support the local small businesses and assist the community to bounce back after a natural disaster,"

"With Christmas just around the corner, we're encouraging people to shop locally rather than heading online to shops located outside of Central Queensland."

The state government is offering disaster assistance to small businesses located in the Gladstone, Mackay and Rockhampton regions.

Businesses indirectly impacted by the bushfires may take out loans of up to $100,000, with a concessional interest rate of 1.37 per cent.

Up to $250,000 is available for businesses who were directly by fire.

Interested parties may contact the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority on 1800 623 946.

Gladstone Observer

