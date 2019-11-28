Menu
Lina Daley, 21, with her son Makavelii Leoni, who died after allegedly ingesting lethal quantities of methylamphetamine.
News

Drug toddler death mum a ‘model prisoner’

by Grace Mason
28th Nov 2019 7:04 AM
LINA Daley likely endured a "damaged" upbringing, but has become a model prisoner in jail, earning coveted jobs in the laundry and kitchen and being praised for her "polite, respectful" behaviour.

The 21-year-old White Rock mum is accused of causing the death of her 13-month-old son, Makavelii Leoni, who was found to have ingested lethal quantities of methylamphetamines, allegedly through her breast milk.

She is also facing charges of torture, after the toddler was identified to have 43 injuries on his body during an autopsy, and trafficking meth.

A fresh bail application for Ms Daley is due to be heard in the Cairns Supreme Court tomorrow.

Among documents lodged in court supporting her bid for bail were letters from both the rehabilitation centre that had agreed to accept her if she was given bail and a counsellor based at the Townsville Women's Correctional Centre where she is currently held.

In the letter penned by Gindaja Treatment and Healing Centre program manager Thelma Yeatman in Yarrabah, it said she was accepted into a three-month program but "strict measures" would need to be put in place to stop her leaving the premises and possibly abusing drugs.

"We believe Lina is an individual whose behaviour is that of someone whose upbringing has been damaged and we want to give her the opportunity to heal through our dedicated staff and educational programs," she wrote.

A second letter sent from a counsellor working for Sisters Inside, which provides support for women in jail, described Ms Daley as suffering from "complex trauma as a result of low self-esteem".

Ms Daley went into custody in May and the counsellor said she had been treating her since July.

"Ms Daley has shown courage, resilience and strength of character in accessing this support service," she said.

"Ms Daley has always been polite, respectful and appreciative of any support provided with professional support upon release.

"Ms Daley's positive attitude and behaviour has given her the opportunity to work in the kitchen and laundry."

