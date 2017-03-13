Major servo, industry hub aims to attract IKEA to Gladstone

Gladstone locals the Mann family want to build a 24-hour service station and logistics hub on the Bruce Hwy.

A GLADSTONE family is taking on the challenge to attract popular franchises like IKEA to our region.

A proposed service station and light industrial precinct is hoped to transform the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Old Tannum Rd.

It's the second project for the Mann family, which is also behind a proposal to bring a lifestyle-focused retirement village to Benaraby.

The intersection where the Mann family plans to build a retirement living resort and a 24 hour service station and logistics hub. Jason Sullivan

The Benaraby Transport Logistics Centre will help ease the pain of freight costs for Gladstone businesses by attracting warehouse businesses to the region.

Part land owner Jonathan Mann said freight was delivered to Rockhampton before being taken to Gladstone meaning businesses were paying more and waiting longer.

"The objective is to take advantage of the Bruce Hwy access and the desperate need for distribution logistics in the area," he said.

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle RV Home Park and Resort. Jon Ortlieb

He said it was also the perfect location to target truck drivers on long hauls on the Bruce Hwy.

The development is still in its early stages but reached a milestone on Monday when it completed a pre-lodgement meeting and received positive feedback from the council.

The project has received an expression of interest from a major fuel provider.

For more information, or to register your interest for updates visit stationcreekresort.com.au.