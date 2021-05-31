Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Friends of a missing surfskiier Jordan Kelly, gather together at sunset along Amity Point beach, North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston
Friends of a missing surfskiier Jordan Kelly, gather together at sunset along Amity Point beach, North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston
News

Major search for missing surf-skier

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
31st May 2021 6:33 AM | Updated: 7:15 AM

A water search will resume on Monday for a missing 26-year-old surf-skier, who disappeared amid hazardous surf conditions at North Stradbroke Island on Saturday.

Jordan Kelly and his friend Jack McDonald were reported missing after they failed to return from their two-hour outing between Dunwich and Cylinder Beach after setting off at 10.30am.

Acting Senior Sergeant Mitch Gray said Mr McDonald’s ski took on water, and Mr Kelly had paddled over to help him stay afloat by holding on to the one ski.

Jordan Kelly and his mate set out on a two-hour surf ski expedition off North Stradbroke Island on Saturday but failed to return.
Jordan Kelly and his mate set out on a two-hour surf ski expedition off North Stradbroke Island on Saturday but failed to return.

Acting Senior Sergeant Grey said Mr Kelly lost grip of the ski due to exhaustion and the pair became separated.

Mr McDonald was found at 8pm on Saturday night after paddling to Amity Point Wharf, and was treated for hypothermia.

More than a dozen vessels and a number of aircraft searched for the man over the weekend.
More than a dozen vessels and a number of aircraft searched for the man over the weekend.

More than a dozen boats and eight aircraft searched throughout the weekend for the missing man, with water police expected to resume the search on Monday.

“As time goes on, certainly we become more and more concerned that we aren’t going to have a happy ending to this scenario,” Senior Sergeant Gray said.

“They’re really quite fit young men and were training for an event coming up.

“ … To describe the conditions, I would say they are hazardous and not suitable for the activity they had planned to do.”

Police talking to missing man Jordan Kelly's sister Danielle Brittain, during the search off North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston
Police talking to missing man Jordan Kelly's sister Danielle Brittain, during the search off North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston

Mr Kelly’s girlfriend was said to be “inconsolable” at the water’s edge, but has been aiding in the search.

Mr Kelly’s family were expected to arrive from New Zealand on Monday.

“We’re doing absolutely everything we can for the family to keep them informed and making sure we throw absolutely everything at this to try and bring him home,” Senior Sergeant Grey said.

Rachel Mackenzie, girlfriend missing surf skier Jordan Kelly, listening to police during the search off North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston
Rachel Mackenzie, girlfriend missing surf skier Jordan Kelly, listening to police during the search off North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston

Originally published as Major search for missing surf-skier

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Local Faces Hundreds of people attended the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball on Saturday night. Did we spot you there?

        PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Local Faces Did we spot you at the last Crow Street event?

        MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        News Hundreds of people gathered at the Gladstone Turf Club on Saturday. Did we spot you...

        Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

        Premium Content Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

        News Police are investigating a car crash which resulted in a child being taken to...