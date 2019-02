A road closed sign sits at Lord Street on the corner of Goondoon Street, Gladstone around 8am as king tides threaten the area today.

A road closed sign sits at Lord Street on the corner of Goondoon Street, Gladstone around 8am as king tides threaten the area today. Matt Taylor GLA200219TIDE

AN IMPENDING king tide has caused parts of Lord St and Bryan Jordan Dr near the marina to be closed as a precaution.

The road will be closed between 8am and 11am.

Conditions are set to create dangerous king tides around the region today. Matt Taylor GLA200219TIDE

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts today's high tide will reach 4.81m at 9.47am.