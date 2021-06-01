Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

House fire on Nudgee Road in Hamilton (7 News)
News

Major road closed as second suspicious fire hits suburb

by Elise Williams
1st Jun 2021 4:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A house has caught fire in Brisbane's riverside suburb of Hamilton.

Eight fire fighting crews were called to the home on Nudgee Rd about 2.25pm to reports a home was engulfed by flames.

The house on the corner of Nudgee Road and Allen Street has been significantly inundated by fire and crews remain on scene trying to put the blaze out.


The home is believed to be vacant and police and paramedics are also on scene.

It's the third vacant house in three days to go up in flames in Brisbane, and is next door to the house that was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday.

It's understood police are investigating if the fires are linked, while all three fires are being treated as suspicious.

A house fire at the Nudgee Road intersection with Kingsford Smith Drive. Picture: Josh Woning
A house fire at the Nudgee Road intersection with Kingsford Smith Drive. Picture: Josh Woning


Another vacant home in Cannon Hill was completely gutted on Monday.


Originally published as Major road closed as second suspicious fire hits ritzy suburb

More Stories

editors picks hamilton house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opportunity for food vendors to operate at new CQ precinct

        Premium Content Opportunity for food vendors to operate at new CQ precinct

        News A Central Queensland council is seeking expressions of interest for a food vendor for a recently built community precinct.

        Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        Premium Content Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        News Police intercepted the man who was driving erratically and flashing his high beam...

        CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        Premium Content CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        News Casey Marr says she was in day five of a two week isolation period

        What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Premium Content What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Family Fun The event aims to educate residents on the importance of living a sustainable life...