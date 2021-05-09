A major road on the Sunshine Coast is closed in both directions after a tree was brought down during a car crash.

The crash happened on the Steve Irwin Way at Beerwah, resulting in the stretch of the road close to Bell Road and Back Creek Road being closed to traffic.

Steve Irwin Road at Beerwah closed in both directions near Back Creek Road. Tree over the road after an earlier crash. #qldtrafficpic.twitter.com/WsB3BO4AES — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 8, 2021



Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

Originally published as Major road closed after tree brought down in crash