Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Major road closed after peak hour crash

by Sarah Matthews
26th Jun 2019 8:45 AM

A CRASH between a truck and a car has left one person in hospital and caused a major road to be closed in the Logan area this morning.

Emergency services were called to Logan River Road and Teys Road just after 7am this morning to reports of a crash between a truck and a vehicle.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said police had closed Logan River Road and are diverting traffic via Castille Cresent.

Paramedics transported one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

logan traffic

Top Stories

    Doctor calls for action on hospital theatre woes

    premium_icon Doctor calls for action on hospital theatre woes

    News Gladstone GP has grave concerns about the management and physical state of Gladstone Hospital.

    Aiden's road to recovery

    premium_icon Aiden's road to recovery

    News Aiden and his family received news nobody wants to hear

    How a Gladstone mum taps into online service

    premium_icon How a Gladstone mum taps into online service

    Health 'I couldn't get a doctor's appointment for two days'

    • 26th Jun 2019 9:00 AM