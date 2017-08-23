Major reform for retail trading hours

THE most significant change to retail trading hours in more than 20 years was announced this morning with the State Government claiming the package will cut red tape for business, create up to 1,000 new jobs and give shoppers more choice, flexibility and cheaper prices.

The Bill was passed overnight easing restrictions on trading hours, but details released have focussed on the south-east corner and major tourist areas.

The Observer is inquiring into the local impact and will provide an update once this information is available.

Opposition leader, Tim Nicholls said the LNP did not support the Bill when it was first introduced due to a lack of consultation with small business.

"Our amendments lock in trading hours for each part of Queensland for the next five years, taking away a major business uncertainty for smaller operators," he said this morning.