Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey talks about the completion of Operation Sierra Decompress.
Crime

MAJOR RAIDS: Drugs, cash, firearms, vehicles seized in CQ

Pam McKay
4th Feb 2021 2:22 PM
A top Rockhampton police officer is confident an alleged large drug syndicate within Rockhampton has been shut down as a result of Operation Sierra Decompress.

It was phase three of a 12 month operation.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the operation wound up with the execution of 30 warrants in Rockhampton in the past three days.

Detectives from Rockhampton Capricornia as well as the State Drug Squad and State Drug Dog Squad attended the addresses, the majority of them in Gracemere and North Rockhampton.

As a result, 29 alleged offenders were charged with a total of 273 offences.

Eight of them were charged with trafficking dangerous drugs.

They appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, with six of them remanded in custody.

Det. Snr Sgt Peachey said police discovered over 200g of methamphetamine, more commonly known as ice, and more than 300g of cannabis.

Four vehicles were seized, as well as two firearms and more than $225,000 in cash.

A drug lab was also found in Gladstone.

“In total, this has been a very successful operation,” Det. Snr Sgt Peachey said on Thursday.

“We’re very confident that as a result of this, a large (alleged) syndicate within Rockhampton has been taken out.

“What is pleasing is that throughout the whole investigation we’ve been able to identify those (alleged) higher players rather than just the lower-end people.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

