AN UNCLAIMED, tidy $1989.75 that belongs to a Gladstone investor is floating around in the bank account of a major Australian company.

ASX-listed Villa World is searching for Gladstone's Dale Ware to collect his dividend, which became payable in September of 2014.

UNCLAIMED: ASX-listed Villa World Limited is searching for a Gladstone man to collect his dividend. Bev Lacey

The company, which has developed more than 40,000 Australian houses and units, owes 13 investors from across Australia a dividend totalling 29,628.90.

One investor is owed a healthy $4972.50

All of the dividends were payable in 2014.