Major powerline works due on 300km transmission line

Helicopter patrols are sometimes used to help Powerlink Queensland maintain the safety of its electricity network.

Helicopter patrols are sometimes used to help Powerlink Queensland maintain the safety of its electricity network.

POWERLINK is spending $15million on transmission tower works between the Calvale substation near Biloela and the Halys substation near Kingaroy.

Work will start before the end of the month and is expected to strengthen network performance and ensure the safe supply of electricity.

Powerlink chief executive Merryn York said 4900 insulator strings would be replaced on 660 transmission towers along a 22-year-old, 300km transmission line.

"This essential insulator replacement work ... ensures the transmission line will continue to operate reliably during its remaining 40-year technical service life,” Ms York said.

She said "innovative work practices” would be used to replace the old insulators while the line remained active, minimising impact to residents "by avoiding the need for planned outages”.

"Insulators are located near the top of transmission towers, supporting the transmission line wires while separating them electrically from the tower,” Ms York said. "Our live-work specialists are able to climb towers and work in close contact with energised equipment using special insulating tools in accordance with rigorous work procedures.”

Ms York said Powerlink would coordinate with landholders to safely manage the impact of the works.

"We aim to conduct our activities with as little disruption as possible to landholders and the community,” she said.

Works are expected to continue until December.

The Calvale Substation, about 13km northeast of Biloela, is a vital hub in the high-voltage network.

It transports power from Callide Power Station across the network to Gladstone and other parts of the state.

Noor Gillani